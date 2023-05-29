Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) is 6.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.46 and a high of $18.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UBX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.67% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 2.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.92, the stock is 10.65% and 17.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 7.35% at the moment leaves the stock -20.74% off its SMA200. UBX registered -61.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 21.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$25.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.13.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 41.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.79%, and is 3.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.61% over the week and 9.26% over the month.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) has around 32 employees, a market worth around $39.10M and $0.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 99.92% and -84.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-65.80%).

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.00% this year.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 14.31M, and float is at 13.92M with Short Float at 6.84%.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ghosh Anirvan,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Ghosh Anirvan sold 588 shares of the company’s common stock on May 02 at a price of $2.17 per share for a total of $1276.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87458.0 shares.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 01 that Ghosh Anirvan (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 1,020 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 01 and was made at $2.15 per share for $2193.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 88.0 shares of the UBX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 31, Ghosh Anirvan (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 1,959 shares at an average price of $1.70 for $3330.0. The insider now directly holds 89,066 shares of Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX).