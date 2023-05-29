Vera Therapeutics Inc. (VERA) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Vera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VERA) is -60.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.20 and a high of $23.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VERA stock was last observed hovering at around $7.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.42% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.91% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -8.71% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.61, the stock is 1.76% and 7.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 5.84% at the moment leaves the stock -42.51% off its SMA200. VERA registered -48.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.88%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.51.

The stock witnessed a 21.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.15%, and is -3.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.16% over the week and 6.84% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 46.35% and -67.46% from its 52-week high.

Vera Therapeutics Inc. (VERA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vera Therapeutics Inc. (VERA) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vera Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -118.70% this year.

Vera Therapeutics Inc. (VERA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 37.67M, and float is at 25.24M with Short Float at 11.94%.

Vera Therapeutics Inc. (VERA) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Vera Therapeutics Inc. (VERA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SEIDENBERG BETH C,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that SEIDENBERG BETH C bought 2,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 30 at a price of $7.24 per share for a total of $16651.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.95 million shares.

Vera Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 28 that SEIDENBERG BETH C (Director) bought a total of 23,908 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 28 and was made at $7.24 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.95 million shares of the VERA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 27, SEIDENBERG BETH C (Director) acquired 1,633 shares at an average price of $7.24 for $11830.0. The insider now directly holds 1,923,087 shares of Vera Therapeutics Inc. (VERA).

Vera Therapeutics Inc. (VERA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Novan Inc. (NOVN) that is trading -55.77% down over the past 12 months and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) that is 48.53% higher over the same period. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) is 112.69% up on the 1-year trading charts.