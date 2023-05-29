Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -17.36% Change This Year

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV) is -17.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.70 and a high of $43.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VERV stock was last observed hovering at around $15.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.68% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -23.0% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.99, the stock is -4.33% and 1.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.41 million and changing 0.76% at the moment leaves the stock -34.00% off its SMA200. VERV registered 18.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $168.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.99.

The stock witnessed a 1.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.53%, and is -4.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.14% over the week and 6.73% over the month.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) has around 204 employees, a market worth around $982.75M and $3.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 49.44% and -62.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-30.10%).

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.50% this year.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 61.79M, and float is at 55.52M with Short Float at 22.70%.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bellinger Andrew,the company’sCSO & CMO. SEC filings show that Bellinger Andrew sold 865 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $22.95 per share for a total of $19852.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6629.0 shares.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 29 that Dorval Allison (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 554 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 29 and was made at $22.10 per share for $12243.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2186.0 shares of the VERV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 04, GV 2017 GP, L.L.C. (Member of 10% Group) disposed off 97,166 shares at an average price of $31.14 for $3.03 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV).

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -14.07% down over the past 12 months and Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is 18.47% higher over the same period.