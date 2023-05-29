WANG & LEE GROUP Inc. (WLGS): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:WLGS Stock Is Going Next

WANG & LEE GROUP Inc. (NASDAQ: WLGS) is -52.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.30 and a high of $5.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WLGS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17%.

Currently trading at $1.46, the stock is -18.54% and -25.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing -10.43% at the moment leaves the stock -25.18% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$48.16.

The stock witnessed a -20.65% in the last 1 month, and is -16.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.42% over the week and 20.70% over the month.

WANG & LEE GROUP Inc. (WLGS) has around 26 employees, a market worth around $24.60M and $4.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -14.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.31% and -75.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (128.30%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -68.20% this year.

WANG & LEE GROUP Inc. (WLGS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 15.10M, and float is at 14.85M with Short Float at 0.30%.