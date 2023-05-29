What should you know before buying stock in Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG)

Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ: ACTG) is -6.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.43 and a high of $5.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ACTG stock was last observed hovering at around $3.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.86% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 43.86% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.93, the stock is 0.59% and 1.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 4.80% at the moment leaves the stock -3.86% off its SMA200. ACTG registered -11.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.29.

The stock witnessed a 5.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.75%, and is -1.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.64% over the week and 3.46% over the month.

Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) has around 263 employees, a market worth around $219.61M and $60.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 196.50. Distance from 52-week low is 14.58% and -25.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.50%).

Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Acacia Research Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -263.90% this year.

Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.97M, and float is at 41.63M with Short Float at 1.01%.

Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by McNulty Martin D. Jr.,the company’sInterim CEO. SEC filings show that McNulty Martin D. Jr. bought 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 24 at a price of $3.75 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100000.0 shares.

Acacia Research Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 that Hoover Kirsten (Interim CFO) sold a total of 12,495 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 and was made at $4.00 per share for $49980.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 65455.0 shares of the ACTG stock.