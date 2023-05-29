What should you know before buying stock in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. (AOMR)

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. (NYSE: AOMR) is 62.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.43 and a high of $15.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AOMR stock was last observed hovering at around $7.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $8.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.3% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -2.27% lower than the price target low of $7.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.67, the stock is -0.40% and 0.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 2.40% at the moment leaves the stock -14.11% off its SMA200. AOMR registered -48.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.80%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -0.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.07%, and is 1.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.14% over the week and 3.80% over the month.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. (AOMR) has around 300 employees, a market worth around $186.30M and $42.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.89. Distance from 52-week low is 73.13% and -51.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.20%).

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. (AOMR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. (AOMR) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -67.90% this year.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. (AOMR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 24.66M, and float is at 24.02M with Short Float at 3.99%.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. (AOMR) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. (AOMR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Morgan Jonathan,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Morgan Jonathan bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 05 at a price of $6.22 per share for a total of $24880.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26226.0 shares.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that Morgan Jonathan (Director) bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $7.34 per share for $29360.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22226.0 shares of the AOMR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, Filson Brandon (CFO & Treasurer) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $6.90 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 98,814 shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. (AOMR).

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc. (AOMR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading 7.62% up over the past 12 months and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is -21.01% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -6.55% down on the 1-year trading charts.