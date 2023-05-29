What should you know before buying stock in Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA)

Athira Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA) is -17.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.22 and a high of $9.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ATHA stock was last observed hovering at around $2.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.85% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 12.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.63, the stock is -8.49% and -1.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -2.59% at the moment leaves the stock -16.48% off its SMA200. ATHA registered -70.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.20%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.84.

The stock witnessed a -5.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.71%, and is -9.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.83% over the week and 4.19% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 18.47% and -73.49% from its 52-week high.

Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Athira Pharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -70.60% this year.

Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 37.92M, and float is at 35.89M with Short Float at 5.72%.

Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PICKERING GRANT,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that PICKERING GRANT bought 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 30 at a price of $2.47 per share for a total of $37050.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25783.0 shares.

Athira Pharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 29 that PICKERING GRANT (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 29 and was made at $2.33 per share for $23300.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10783.0 shares of the ATHA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 29, JOHNSON JAMES A (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $2.40 for $12000.0. The insider now directly holds 5,000 shares of Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA).

Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 38.69% up over the past 12 months and Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is 18.47% higher over the same period. Biogen Inc. (BIIB) is 47.59% up on the 1-year trading charts.