What should you know before buying stock in Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT)

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) is -47.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.84 and a high of $14.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CKPT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.86% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 82.07% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.69, the stock is -7.19% and -9.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 0.37% at the moment leaves the stock -59.50% off its SMA200. CKPT registered -78.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $171.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.50.

The stock witnessed a -8.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.65%, and is -6.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.76% over the week and 10.50% over the month.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) has around 24 employees, a market worth around $41.91M and $0.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 46.20% and -81.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (299.10%).

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.90% this year.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 15.64M, and float is at 12.80M with Short Float at 5.26%.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Oliviero James F III,the company’sCEO, President and Director. SEC filings show that Oliviero James F III sold 5,483 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $5.00 per share for a total of $27415.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that GRAY WILLIAM GARRETT (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 3,591 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $5.00 per share for $17955.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 51374.0 shares of the CKPT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 27, Oliviero James F III (CEO, President and Director) disposed off 5,548 shares at an average price of $4.65 for $25798.0. The insider now directly holds 134,573 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT).

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omeros Corporation (OMER) that is 124.03% higher over the past 12 months.