What should you know before buying stock in Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM)

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ: COLM) is -14.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $65.02 and a high of $98.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COLM stock was last observed hovering at around $73.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.69% off its average median price target of $94.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.79% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -6.64% lower than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $74.65, the stock is -5.19% and -11.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 0.93% at the moment leaves the stock -9.40% off its SMA200. COLM registered 1.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.40.

The stock witnessed a -14.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.13%, and is -1.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.66% over the week and 2.64% over the month.

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) has around 9450 employees, a market worth around $4.59B and $3.52B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.00 and Fwd P/E is 12.67. Profit margin for the company is 8.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.81% and -24.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.90%).

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Columbia Sportswear Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.20% this year.

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 62.13M, and float is at 32.52M with Short Float at 3.07%.

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nelson Ronald E.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Nelson Ronald E. sold 7,394 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 at a price of $76.32 per share for a total of $0.56 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16857.0 shares.

Columbia Sportswear Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 02 that SIMMONS SABRINA (Director) sold a total of 982 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 02 and was made at $82.52 per share for $81035.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4913.0 shares of the COLM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 29, Swanson Jim A (EVP & CFO) acquired 500 shares at an average price of $72.99 for $36494.0. The insider now directly holds 5,197 shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM).

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NIKE Inc. (NKE) that is trading -0.64% down over the past 12 months. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) is 30.54% up on the 1-year trading charts.