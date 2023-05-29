What should you know before buying stock in ECARX Holdings Inc. (ECX)

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ECX) is -19.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.02 and a high of $11.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ECX stock was last observed hovering at around $6.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $58.31 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.79% off the consensus price target high of $70.23 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 86.05% higher than the price target low of $46.39 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.47, the stock is 15.34% and 18.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 1.41% at the moment leaves the stock -16.88% off its SMA200. ECX registered -34.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.30.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 32.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.14%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.48% over the week and 12.65% over the month.

ECARX Holdings Inc. (ECX) has around 1501 employees, a market worth around $2.15B and $502.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -53.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 114.23% and -42.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-108.80%).

ECARX Holdings Inc. (ECX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ECARX Holdings Inc. (ECX) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ECARX Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.00% this year.

ECARX Holdings Inc. (ECX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 337.39M, and float is at 288.44M with Short Float at 0.08%.