What should you know before buying stock in Ferrari N.V. (RACE)

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) is 35.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $167.45 and a high of $302.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RACE stock was last observed hovering at around $286.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.16% off its average median price target of $316.16 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.48% off the consensus price target high of $380.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -11.83% lower than the price target low of $260.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $290.76, the stock is 0.08% and 3.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 1.45% at the moment leaves the stock 23.82% off its SMA200. RACE registered 52.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.98.

The stock witnessed a 4.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.25%, and is -2.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.24% over the week and 1.09% over the month.

Ferrari N.V. (RACE) has around 4961 employees, a market worth around $52.76B and $5.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 49.70 and Fwd P/E is 37.52. Distance from 52-week low is 73.64% and -3.99% from its 52-week high.

Ferrari N.V. (RACE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ferrari N.V. (RACE) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ferrari N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.50% this year.

Ferrari N.V. (RACE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 181.47M, and float is at 115.91M with Short Float at 1.76%.

Ferrari N.V. (RACE) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Ferrari N.V. (RACE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 5 times.

Ferrari N.V. (RACE): Who are the competitors?

