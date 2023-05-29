What should you know before buying stock in Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LECO) is 20.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $118.17 and a high of $176.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LECO stock was last observed hovering at around $170.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.65% off its average median price target of $184.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.95% off the consensus price target high of $195.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -10.6% lower than the price target low of $157.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $173.64, the stock is 2.58% and 5.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 1.55% at the moment leaves the stock 14.07% off its SMA200. LECO registered 32.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.17.

The stock witnessed a 6.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.34%, and is 2.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.82% over the week and 1.96% over the month.

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO) has around 12000 employees, a market worth around $9.84B and $3.88B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.72 and Fwd P/E is 18.13. Profit margin for the company is 12.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.94% and -1.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.20%).

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 74.60% this year.

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 57.60M, and float is at 56.40M with Short Float at 3.49%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kuhrt Michele R,the company’sEVP, CHRO. SEC filings show that Kuhrt Michele R sold 3,505 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $168.10 per share for a total of $0.59 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16660.0 shares.

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 11 that Hedlund Steven B (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 8,235 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 11 and was made at $166.52 per share for $1.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41123.0 shares of the LECO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, MAPES CHRISTOPHER L (Chairman, President and CEO) disposed off 14,625 shares at an average price of $171.77 for $2.51 million. The insider now directly holds 180,384 shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO).

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hurco Companies Inc. (HURC) that is trading -19.46% down over the past 12 months and Enovis Corporation (ENOV) that is -16.60% lower over the same period. Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) is -33.64% down on the 1-year trading charts.