What should you know before buying stock in The Glimpse Group Inc. (VRAR)

The Glimpse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAR) is 53.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.50 and a high of $6.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VRAR stock was last observed hovering at around $4.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.46%.

Currently trading at $4.66, the stock is 15.55% and 16.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 10.95% at the moment leaves the stock 4.14% off its SMA200. VRAR registered 23.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.95.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 9.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.91%, and is 20.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.59% over the week and 6.80% over the month.

The Glimpse Group Inc. (VRAR) has around 200 employees, a market worth around $60.72M and $13.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -78.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 86.40% and -32.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.80%).

The Glimpse Group Inc. (VRAR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Glimpse Group Inc. (VRAR) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 39.40% this year.

The Glimpse Group Inc. (VRAR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 13.78M, and float is at 9.06M with Short Float at 1.76%.

The Glimpse Group Inc. (VRAR) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at The Glimpse Group Inc. (VRAR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Amen Lemuel,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Amen Lemuel bought 28,189 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 27 at a price of $2.75 per share for a total of $77520.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100000.0 shares.

The Glimpse Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 23 that Amen Lemuel (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 23 and was made at $3.25 per share for $32500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 71811.0 shares of the VRAR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 12, Amen Lemuel (Director) acquired 1,750 shares at an average price of $3.98 for $6965.0. The insider now directly holds 61,811 shares of The Glimpse Group Inc. (VRAR).