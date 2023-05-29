What should you know before buying stock in WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY)

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) is 117.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.81 and a high of $3.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WKEY stock was last observed hovering at around $2.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $5.80 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.01% off the consensus price target high of $7.39 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 36.97% higher than the price target low of $4.22 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.66, the stock is 44.84% and 62.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing -1.12% at the moment leaves the stock 82.60% off its SMA200. WKEY registered 29.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 128.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.3473 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.1118.

The stock witnessed a 61.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.82%, and is 12.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.91% over the week and 18.73% over the month.

WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) has around 81 employees, a market worth around $38.09M and $23.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 228.71% and -16.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.40%).

WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

WISeKey International Holding AG is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 74.10% this year.

WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 12.30M, and float is at 4.00M with Short Float at 2.70%.