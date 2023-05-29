Whitestone REIT (WSR): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:WSR Stock Is Going Next

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is -9.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.15 and a high of $12.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WSR stock was last observed hovering at around $8.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.0% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 8.32% higher than the price target low of $9.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.71, the stock is 1.28% and -0.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 1.52% at the moment leaves the stock -7.44% off its SMA200. WSR registered -27.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.09.

The stock witnessed a -1.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.22%, and is 1.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.33% over the week and 2.66% over the month.

Whitestone REIT (WSR) has around 74 employees, a market worth around $424.09M and $141.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.61 and Fwd P/E is 18.53. Profit margin for the company is 22.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.87% and -29.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

Whitestone REIT (WSR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Whitestone REIT (WSR) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Whitestone REIT is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 220.30% this year.

Whitestone REIT (WSR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.42M, and float is at 46.23M with Short Float at 1.04%.

Whitestone REIT (WSR) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Whitestone REIT (WSR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Feng Amy Shih-Hua,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Feng Amy Shih-Hua bought 3,900 shares of the company’s common stock on May 05 at a price of $8.47 per share for a total of $33033.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12642.0 shares.

Whitestone REIT disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Feng Amy Shih-Hua (Director) bought a total of 3,650 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $9.67 per share for $35296.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8742.0 shares of the WSR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 30, Mastandrea Christine J (Chief Operating Officer) acquired 500 shares at an average price of $8.56 for $4279.0. The insider now directly holds 305,808 shares of Whitestone REIT (WSR).

Whitestone REIT (WSR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -15.21% down over the past 12 months and Saul Centers Inc. (BFS) that is -27.82% lower over the same period. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) is 11.69% up on the 1-year trading charts.