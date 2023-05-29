Why Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX: USAS) is -26.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.37 and a high of $0.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The USAS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.75 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 28.81% higher than the price target low of $0.59 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.42, the stock is -14.49% and -15.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -18.51% off its SMA200. USAS registered -43.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.72.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -15.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.62%, and is -7.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.33% over the week and 6.03% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 12.97% and -47.75% from its 52-week high.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 69.60% this year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 211.43M, and float is at 210.55M with Short Float at 1.62%.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.