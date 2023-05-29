Why DocGo Inc. (DCGO) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ: DCGO) is 27.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.36 and a high of $11.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DCGO stock was last observed hovering at around $8.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.73% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 17.82% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.04, the stock is 4.03% and 7.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing 1.69% at the moment leaves the stock 2.47% off its SMA200. DCGO registered 30.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $44.53.

The stock witnessed a 9.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.20%, and is -2.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.87% over the week and 5.87% over the month.

DocGo Inc. (DCGO) has around 2064 employees, a market worth around $919.91M and $435.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 48.86 and Fwd P/E is 24.43. Profit margin for the company is 4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.14% and -20.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.00%).

DocGo Inc. (DCGO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DocGo Inc. (DCGO) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DocGo Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.20% this year.

DocGo Inc. (DCGO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 102.58M, and float is at 85.28M with Short Float at 11.22%.

DocGo Inc. (DCGO) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at DocGo Inc. (DCGO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Oberholzer Adriaan Stephanus. SEC filings show that Oberholzer Adriaan Stephanus sold 300 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $9.07 per share for a total of $2721.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.32 million shares.

DocGo Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 24 that Oberholzer Adriaan Stephanussold a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 24 and was made at $9.14 per share for $0.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.32 million shares of the DCGO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 23, Oberholzer Adriaan Stephanus () disposed off 7,595 shares at an average price of $9.11 for $69190.0. The insider now directly holds 1,364,847 shares of DocGo Inc. (DCGO).