Why Grindr Inc. (GRND) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Grindr Inc. (NYSE: GRND) is 28.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.50 and a high of $71.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GRND stock was last observed hovering at around $6.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24%.

Currently trading at $5.98, the stock is -3.09% and -3.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing -3.86% at the moment leaves the stock -24.09% off its SMA200. GRND registered -41.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.42.

The stock witnessed a -5.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.17%, and is 0.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.98% over the week and 4.90% over the month.

Grindr Inc. (GRND) has around 188 employees, a market worth around $1.08B and $204.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -13.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.89% and -91.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.80%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -81.70% this year.

Grindr Inc. (GRND) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 173.60M, and float is at 17.87M with Short Float at 1.62%.

Grindr Inc. (GRND) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Grindr Inc. (GRND) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Zage George Raymond III,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Zage George Raymond III bought 110,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $6.00 per share for a total of $0.66 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5.36 million shares.

Grindr Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Zage George Raymond III (Director) bought a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $5.93 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.25 million shares of the GRND stock.