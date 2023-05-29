Why Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX) is -23.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.68 and a high of $3.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IMMX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.5% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 78.12% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.75, the stock is -19.54% and -11.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 9.37% at the moment leaves the stock -4.58% off its SMA200. IMMX registered -33.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.74%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.61.

The stock witnessed a -23.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.22%, and is 6.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.18% over the week and 15.39% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 157.35% and -49.27% from its 52-week high.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Immix Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 82.50% this year.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 13.90M, and float is at 6.34M with Short Float at 2.42%.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Rachman Ilya M,the company’sCEO and Chairman. SEC filings show that Rachman Ilya M bought 5,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 14 at a price of $1.00 per share for a total of $5225.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.91 million shares.

Immix Biopharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 14 that Morris Gabriel S (CFO) bought a total of 5,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 14 and was made at $0.94 per share for $4888.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 81316.0 shares of the IMMX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 14, Senn Sean (10% Owner) disposed off 200 shares at an average price of $2.75 for $550.0. The insider now directly holds 899,800 shares of Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX).