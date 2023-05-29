Why PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT) is -23.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.29 and a high of $52.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PRCT stock was last observed hovering at around $32.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $49.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.92% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 18.33% higher than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.85, the stock is 3.41% and 0.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing -0.75% at the moment leaves the stock -17.37% off its SMA200. PRCT registered -21.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$12.99.

The stock witnessed a 19.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.75%, and is -1.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.88% over the week and 6.36% over the month.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) has around 428 employees, a market worth around $1.45B and $85.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -90.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.94% and -39.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-33.80%).

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.20% this year.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 44.77M, and float is at 42.98M with Short Float at 5.11%.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shiblaq Hisham,the company’sEVP, Chief Comm. Officer. SEC filings show that Shiblaq Hisham sold 21,930 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 11 at a price of $35.23 per share for a total of $0.77 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31414.0 shares.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Zadno Reza (President, CEO) sold a total of 5,335 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $31.84 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the PRCT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Waters Kevin (EVP, CFO) disposed off 706 shares at an average price of $31.84 for $22479.0. The insider now directly holds 56,154 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT).

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is trading 18.47% up over the past 12 months and AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is -9.48% lower over the same period. GSK plc (GSK) is -25.21% down on the 1-year trading charts.