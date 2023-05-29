Why SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) is 21.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.60 and a high of $19.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SCPL stock was last observed hovering at around $19.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.04% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -8.56% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.54, the stock is 11.00% and 13.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing -0.20% at the moment leaves the stock 29.06% off its SMA200. SCPL registered 43.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.09.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 14.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.71%, and is -0.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.52% over the week and 3.10% over the month.

SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) has around 855 employees, a market worth around $2.44B and $699.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.96 and Fwd P/E is 16.48. Profit margin for the company is 3.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 84.29% and -1.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (135.30%).

SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SciPlay Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.40% this year.

SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 22.00M, and float is at 21.49M with Short Float at 3.87%.

SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cohen Gerald D.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Cohen Gerald D. sold 1,044 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 at a price of $16.08 per share for a total of $16788.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25593.0 shares.

SciPlay Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 14 that OQuinn Daniel (Interim CFO and Secretary) sold a total of 5,900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 14 and was made at $16.75 per share for $98825.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2402.0 shares of the SCPL stock.

SciPlay Corporation (SCPL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) that is trading 1.22% up over the past 12 months and Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) that is -7.68% lower over the same period. The Allstate Corporation (ALL) is -16.36% down on the 1-year trading charts.