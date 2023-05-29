Why should you keep an eye on FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)?

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) is -3.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $345.92 and a high of $474.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FDS stock was last observed hovering at around $385.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.37% off its average median price target of $437.15 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.3% off the consensus price target high of $520.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -15.95% lower than the price target low of $335.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $388.44, the stock is -2.26% and -4.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 0.88% at the moment leaves the stock -7.61% off its SMA200. FDS registered 4.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.58.

The stock witnessed a -5.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.50%, and is -1.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.80% over the week and 1.88% over the month.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) has around 11896 employees, a market worth around $14.76B and $2.01B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.79 and Fwd P/E is 23.69. Profit margin for the company is 22.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.29% and -18.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.90%).

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) is a “Hold”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/22/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.10% this year.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 38.28M, and float is at 38.05M with Short Float at 1.25%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Reeve Jonathan,the company’sEVP, Head of CTS. SEC filings show that Reeve Jonathan sold 783 shares of the company’s common stock on May 05 at a price of $404.82 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92.0 shares.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 17 that Skoko Goran (EVP, Research & Advisory) sold a total of 7,969 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 17 and was made at $412.96 per share for $3.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4352.0 shares of the FDS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 11, Reeve Jonathan (EVP, Head of CTS) disposed off 720 shares at an average price of $407.87 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 178 shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS).

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is trading 18.51% up over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is 17.77% higher over the same period. S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) is 3.77% up on the 1-year trading charts.