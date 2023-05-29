Why should you keep an eye on GATX Corporation (GATX)?

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) is 13.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $84.96 and a high of $118.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GATX stock was last observed hovering at around $118.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.85% off its average median price target of $130.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.88% off the consensus price target high of $152.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -1.92% lower than the price target low of $118.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $120.27, the stock is 6.45% and 8.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 1.56% at the moment leaves the stock 13.60% off its SMA200. GATX registered 13.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.26.

The stock witnessed a 5.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.04%, and is 5.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.87% over the week and 2.25% over the month.

GATX Corporation (GATX) has around 1904 employees, a market worth around $4.18B and $1.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.35 and Fwd P/E is 17.45. Profit margin for the company is 12.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.56% and 1.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

GATX Corporation (GATX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GATX Corporation (GATX) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GATX Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.20% this year.

GATX Corporation (GATX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.30M, and float is at 34.78M with Short Float at 4.93%.

GATX Corporation (GATX) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at GATX Corporation (GATX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LYONS ROBERT C,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that LYONS ROBERT C sold 21,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 01 at a price of $113.37 per share for a total of $2.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44710.0 shares.

GATX Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that Young Jeffery R. (SVP, Chief Tax Officer) sold a total of 216 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $117.10 per share for $25293.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6871.0 shares of the GATX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, Ellman Thomas A. (EVP & CFO) disposed off 18,900 shares at an average price of $115.98 for $2.19 million. The insider now directly holds 35,361 shares of GATX Corporation (GATX).

GATX Corporation (GATX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) that is trading 1.19% up over the past 12 months and Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) that is -9.89% lower over the same period. Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC) is 13.57% up on the 1-year trading charts.