Why should you keep an eye on Landstar System Inc. (LSTR)?

Landstar System Inc. (NASDAQ: LSTR) is 9.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $135.50 and a high of $188.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LSTR stock was last observed hovering at around $175.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.53% off its average median price target of $175.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.96% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -20.6% lower than the price target low of $146.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $176.08, the stock is -0.60% and -0.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 0.30% at the moment leaves the stock 6.50% off its SMA200. LSTR registered 17.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.91.

The stock witnessed a 0.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.19%, and is -0.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.41% over the week and 1.92% over the month.

Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) has around 1449 employees, a market worth around $6.31B and $6.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.64 and Fwd P/E is 19.25. Profit margin for the company is 5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.95% and -6.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (40.10%).

Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Landstar System Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.90% this year.

Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.98M, and float is at 35.59M with Short Float at 5.43%.

Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Beacom Joseph J,the company’sVP, CSO, COO. SEC filings show that Beacom Joseph J sold 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $182.94 per share for a total of $1.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17578.0 shares.

Landstar System Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that CORO RICARDO S (Vice President – CIO) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $184.63 per share for $0.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22167.0 shares of the LSTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 01, Kneller Michael K (VP General Counsel & Secy) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $157.23 for $0.31 million. The insider now directly holds 62,178 shares of Landstar System Inc. (LSTR).

Landstar System Inc. (LSTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) that is trading 25.65% up over the past 12 months and J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) that is 1.84% higher over the same period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) is -8.14% down on the 1-year trading charts.