Why should you keep an eye on Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD)?

Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE: LAD) is 18.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $180.00 and a high of $314.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LAD stock was last observed hovering at around $236.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.73% off its average median price target of $305.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.79% off the consensus price target high of $360.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -22.21% lower than the price target low of $198.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $241.97, the stock is 9.14% and 9.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 2.43% at the moment leaves the stock 4.49% off its SMA200. LAD registered -17.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.35.

The stock witnessed a 8.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.27%, and is 6.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.08% over the week and 3.23% over the month.

Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) has around 21875 employees, a market worth around $6.50B and $28.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.92 and Fwd P/E is 6.80. Profit margin for the company is 4.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.43% and -23.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.50%).

Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lithia Motors Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.90% this year.

Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 27.50M, and float is at 26.80M with Short Float at 12.80%.

Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hines George N,the company’sChief Innovation&Tech Officer. SEC filings show that Hines George N sold 1,490 shares of the company’s common stock on May 08 at a price of $219.55 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5142.0 shares.

Lithia Motors Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 01 that McIntyre Shauna (Director) sold a total of 200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 01 and was made at $224.75 per share for $44949.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2251.0 shares of the LAD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, McIntyre Shauna (Director) disposed off 167 shares at an average price of $260.00 for $43420.0. The insider now directly holds 1,672 shares of Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD).

Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rush Enterprises Inc. (RUSHA) that is trading 6.07% up over the past 12 months and Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) that is 26.36% higher over the same period. Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH) is -10.05% down on the 1-year trading charts.