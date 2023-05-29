Why should you keep an eye on LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS)?

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LYTS) is -5.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.41 and a high of $16.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LYTS stock was last observed hovering at around $12.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.52% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.81% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 31.82% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.59, the stock is -7.98% and -10.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -4.29% at the moment leaves the stock 2.84% off its SMA200. LYTS registered 78.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.41.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -8.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.35%, and is -11.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.37% over the week and 4.21% over the month.

LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) has around 1380 employees, a market worth around $343.53M and $500.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.86 and Fwd P/E is 11.67. Profit margin for the company is 4.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 114.23% and -27.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.50%).

LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LSI Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 151.10% this year.

LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 28.31M, and float is at 24.33M with Short Float at 0.84%.

LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Galeese James E,the company’sExecutive VP; CFO. SEC filings show that Galeese James E sold 3,201 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 at a price of $13.15 per share for a total of $42093.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

LSI Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 22 that Galeese James E (Executive VP; CFO) sold a total of 800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 22 and was made at $13.17 per share for $10536.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the LYTS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19, Galeese James E (Executive VP; CFO) disposed off 21,003 shares at an average price of $13.28 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 136,362 shares of LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS).

LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Orion Energy Systems Inc. (OESX) that is trading -34.10% down over the past 12 months and Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) that is -7.80% lower over the same period.