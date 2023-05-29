Why should you keep an eye on Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ)?

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: OXSQ) is -8.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.75 and a high of $4.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OXSQ stock was last observed hovering at around $2.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $4.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.79% off the consensus price target high of $4.75 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 39.79% higher than the price target low of $4.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.86, the stock is -5.24% and -6.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 2.88% at the moment leaves the stock -12.50% off its SMA200. OXSQ registered -28.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.35%.

The stock witnessed a -5.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.29%, and is -4.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.50% over the week and 2.31% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 5.96. Distance from 52-week low is 4.00% and -33.33% from its 52-week high.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.80% this year.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.90M, and float is at 45.06M with Short Float at 3.48%.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.