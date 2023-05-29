Why should you keep an eye on Soluna Holdings Inc. (SLNH)?

Soluna Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNH) is -35.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.17 and a high of $8.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SLNH stock was last observed hovering at around $0.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $9.60 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.23% off the consensus price target high of $9.60 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 98.23% higher than the price target low of $9.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.17, the stock is -17.53% and -30.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing -8.44% at the moment leaves the stock -83.04% off its SMA200. SLNH registered -97.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -78.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.36.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -4.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.98%, and is -19.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.70% over the week and 12.85% over the month.

Soluna Holdings Inc. (SLNH) has around 54 employees, a market worth around $10.70M and $28.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -0.95% and -98.11% from its 52-week high.

Soluna Holdings Inc. (SLNH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Soluna Holdings Inc. (SLNH) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Soluna Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.

Soluna Holdings Inc. (SLNH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 27.02M, and float is at 15.73M with Short Float at 2.42%.

Soluna Holdings Inc. (SLNH) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Soluna Holdings Inc. (SLNH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bottomley John,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Bottomley John bought 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 02 at a price of $3.21 per share for a total of $28860.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 49000.0 shares.

Soluna Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 24 that Phelan William P (Director) bought a total of 7,657 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 24 and was made at $3.26 per share for $24968.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.33 million shares of the SLNH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 23, Hazelip William (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $4.72 for $9445.0. The insider now directly holds 26,500 shares of Soluna Holdings Inc. (SLNH).

Soluna Holdings Inc. (SLNH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) that is trading -29.33% down over the past 12 months. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) is 2.46% up on the 1-year trading charts.