Why United States Cellular Corporation (USM) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) is -29.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.12 and a high of $32.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The USM stock was last observed hovering at around $14.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12%.

Currently trading at $14.68, the stock is -11.24% and -23.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 0.82% at the moment leaves the stock -36.97% off its SMA200. USM registered -53.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.03.

The stock witnessed a -30.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.35%, and is 2.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.06% over the week and 6.13% over the month.

United States Cellular Corporation (USM) has around 4900 employees, a market worth around $1.23B and $4.14B in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.19. Profit margin for the company is -0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.97% and -54.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.40%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -80.40% this year.

United States Cellular Corporation (USM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 85.00M, and float is at 14.04M with Short Float at 8.54%.

United States Cellular Corporation (USM) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at United States Cellular Corporation (USM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by IRIZARRY MICHAEL,the company’sEVP-CTO. SEC filings show that IRIZARRY MICHAEL sold 18,826 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 10 at a price of $22.15 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18825.0 shares.

United States Cellular Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that JOSEFOWICZ GREGORY P (Director) sold a total of 1,834 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $19.61 per share for $35965.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18981.0 shares of the USM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, Drake Deirdre (EVP-Chief People Officer) disposed off 8,574 shares at an average price of $30.55 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of United States Cellular Corporation (USM).

United States Cellular Corporation (USM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) that is -63.56% lower over the past 12 months. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) is -17.72% down on the 1-year trading charts.