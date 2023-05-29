Will Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE: GOLF) is 5.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.34 and a high of $54.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GOLF stock was last observed hovering at around $44.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38% off its average median price target of $54.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.64% off the consensus price target high of $61.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 10.5% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.75, the stock is -6.92% and -9.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing 0.86% at the moment leaves the stock -6.01% off its SMA200. GOLF registered 15.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.13.

The stock witnessed a -10.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.36%, and is 1.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.86% over the week and 3.17% over the month.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) has around 7300 employees, a market worth around $2.99B and $2.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.02 and Fwd P/E is 14.51. Profit margin for the company is 9.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.72% and -17.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.10%).

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.60% this year.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 68.21M, and float is at 31.97M with Short Float at 18.11%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bohn Mary Louise,the company’sPresident-Titleist Golf Balls. SEC filings show that Bohn Mary Louise sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 11 at a price of $51.42 per share for a total of $1.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that Pacheco Thomassold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $51.92 per share for $1.04 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 60368.0 shares of the GOLF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Lindner Christopher Aaron (President – FootJoy) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $52.15 for $0.78 million. The insider now directly holds 92,255 shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF).