Will Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) is -31.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.28 and a high of $2.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DOMA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.31, the stock is -12.47% and -15.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.4 million and changing 6.94% at the moment leaves the stock -38.11% off its SMA200. DOMA registered -82.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.61.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -20.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -48.63%, and is 4.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.52% over the week and 12.32% over the month.

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) has around 1062 employees, a market worth around $96.06M and $402.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -73.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.07% and -85.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-129.10%).

Doma Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.20% this year.

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 329.89M, and float is at 180.71M with Short Float at 5.58%.

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Smith Michael Alan,the company’sEVP & Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Smith Michael Alan sold 3,121 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $0.28 per share for a total of $880.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.38 million shares.

Doma Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 03 that Rizvi Hasan (President of Technology & Ops.) sold a total of 96,857 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 03 and was made at $0.39 per share for $37387.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.93 million shares of the DOMA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Simkoff Maxwell (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 56,774 shares at an average price of $0.57 for $32645.0. The insider now directly holds 5,162,240 shares of Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA).