Will Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) is 40.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.98 and a high of $25.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LPG stock was last observed hovering at around $24.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $26.05 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.12% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -10.36% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.28, the stock is 9.71% and 16.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.46 million and changing -0.21% at the moment leaves the stock 40.05% off its SMA200. LPG registered 79.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.84.

The stock witnessed a 15.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.65%, and is 2.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.36% over the week and 3.85% over the month.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) has around 79 employees, a market worth around $981.64M and $389.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.66 and Fwd P/E is 11.65. Profit margin for the company is 24.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 121.14% and -5.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dorian LPG Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.10% this year.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 40.09M, and float is at 33.76M with Short Float at 4.72%.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HADJIPATERAS JOHN C,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that HADJIPATERAS JOHN C bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 at a price of $19.85 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.74 million shares.

Dorian LPG Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 31 that HADJIPATERAS JOHN C (President and CEO) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 31 and was made at $19.84 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the LPG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 31, Coleman Thomas Jason (Director) disposed off 11,300 shares at an average price of $19.72 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 408,700 shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG).

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Frontline plc (FRO) that is trading 44.19% up over the past 12 months.