Will First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) is -21.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.01 and a high of $47.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FFIN stock was last observed hovering at around $26.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.87% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 10.27% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.92, the stock is -0.88% and -7.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 0.90% at the moment leaves the stock -25.54% off its SMA200. FFIN registered -33.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.20%.

The stock witnessed a -7.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.18%, and is 2.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.73% over the week and 4.07% over the month.

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) has around 1400 employees, a market worth around $3.81B and $457.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.68 and Fwd P/E is 18.16. Profit margin for the company is 50.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.64% and -43.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.70%).

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Financial Bankshares Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.00% this year.

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 142.67M, and float is at 136.65M with Short Float at 6.06%.

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by TROTTER JOHNNY,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that TROTTER JOHNNY bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 at a price of $26.22 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.93 million shares.

First Financial Bankshares Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 09 that Nickles Robert Clark Jr (Director) bought a total of 18,387 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 09 and was made at $26.19 per share for $0.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 91172.0 shares of the FFIN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 02, TROTTER JOHNNY (Director) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $27.97 for $69925.0. The insider now directly holds 920,076 shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN).

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX) that is trading -50.28% down over the past 12 months and Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) that is -17.80% lower over the same period. Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) is -13.46% down on the 1-year trading charts.