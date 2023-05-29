Will GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ: GLYC) is -38.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.51 and a high of $4.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GLYC stock was last observed hovering at around $1.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.88% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 38.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.85, the stock is 7.14% and 21.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 6.32% at the moment leaves the stock 15.88% off its SMA200. GLYC registered 203.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $581.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.00.

The stock witnessed a 35.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.20%, and is -6.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.20% over the week and 8.56% over the month.

GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) has around 38 employees, a market worth around $111.80M and $0.07M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 262.75% and -55.53% from its 52-week high.

GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GlycoMimetics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.90% this year.

GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 60.35M, and float is at 51.08M with Short Float at 2.58%.

GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hahn Brian M.,the company’sSVP Finance, CFO. SEC filings show that Hahn Brian M. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s common stock on May 17 at a price of $1.95 per share for a total of $7215.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53143.0 shares.

GlycoMimetics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 10 that JUNIUS DANIEL M (Director) bought a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 10 and was made at $1.56 per share for $46800.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 93250.0 shares of the GLYC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 08, Johnson Bruce S (SVP & Chief Commercial Officer) acquired 13,500 shares at an average price of $1.57 for $21195.0. The insider now directly holds 138,980 shares of GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC).

GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) that is trading -82.17% down over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is -14.07% lower over the same period. Savara Inc. (SVRA) is 101.52% up on the 1-year trading charts.