Will inTEST Corporation (INTT) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

inTEST Corporation (AMEX: INTT) is 112.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.07 and a high of $23.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The INTT stock was last observed hovering at around $21.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.83% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.69% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 8.67% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.92, the stock is 6.20% and 8.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing 3.94% at the moment leaves the stock 67.69% off its SMA200. INTT registered 217.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 112.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.55.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 18.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.71%, and is 2.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.47% over the week and 6.37% over the month.

inTEST Corporation (INTT) has around 327 employees, a market worth around $234.76M and $124.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.39 and Fwd P/E is 16.82. Profit margin for the company is 8.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 261.12% and -6.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.10%).

inTEST Corporation (INTT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for inTEST Corporation (INTT) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

inTEST Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.80% this year.

inTEST Corporation (INTT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 10.76M, and float is at 10.40M with Short Float at 3.38%.

inTEST Corporation (INTT) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at inTEST Corporation (INTT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nolen Scott Eric,the company’sDivision Pres-Process Tech. SEC filings show that Nolen Scott Eric sold 7,597 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 at a price of $21.14 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23249.0 shares.

inTEST Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 24 that Grant Richard N. Jr. (President & CEO) sold a total of 4,153 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 24 and was made at $9.26 per share for $38451.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the INTT stock.

inTEST Corporation (INTT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include FormFactor Inc. (FORM) that is trading -19.17% down over the past 12 months and Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) that is 6.23% higher over the same period. Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) is 344.50% up on the 1-year trading charts.