Will Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) is 52.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $49.17 and a high of $123.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KRYS stock was last observed hovering at around $117.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.09% off its average median price target of $139.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.27% off the consensus price target high of $155.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -20.48% lower than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $120.48, the stock is 28.56% and 39.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing 2.63% at the moment leaves the stock 54.48% off its SMA200. KRYS registered 117.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 54.66%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$13.46.

The stock witnessed a 43.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 54.18%, and is 25.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.56% over the week and 5.12% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 145.03% and -2.71% from its 52-week high.

Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Krystal Biotech Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -75.20% this year.

Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 25.71M, and float is at 20.57M with Short Float at 5.58%.

Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Romano Kathryn,the company’sChief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Romano Kathryn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 at a price of $109.04 per share for a total of $2.73 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12556.0 shares.

Krystal Biotech Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 that JANNEY DANIEL (Director) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 and was made at $95.02 per share for $4.75 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the KRYS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19, Romano Kathryn (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 28,428 shares at an average price of $95.05 for $2.7 million. The insider now directly holds 12,556 shares of Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS).

Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is trading -29.99% down over the past 12 months and Novan Inc. (NOVN) that is -55.77% lower over the same period. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) is 107.39% up on the 1-year trading charts.