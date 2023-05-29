Will Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ: VRAX) is -43.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.34 and a high of $29.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VRAX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $2.60 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.23% off the consensus price target high of $2.60 offered by 0 analysts, but current levels are 84.23% higher than the price target low of $2.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.41, the stock is 7.79% and -21.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 2.53% at the moment leaves the stock -73.45% off its SMA200. VRAX registered a loss of -68.70% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $841.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.85.

The stock witnessed a -6.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.37%, and is 0.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.30% over the week and 10.99% over the month.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) has around 5 employees, a market worth around $6.26M and $0.01M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 20.59% and -98.59% from its 52-week high.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 15.55M, and float is at 8.52M with Short Float at 2.35%.