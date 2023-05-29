Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) on Track to Reach $64.00 in a Year

Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE: WGO) is 10.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.00 and a high of $70.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WGO stock was last observed hovering at around $57.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.55% off its average median price target of $64.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.66% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -16.18% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.09, the stock is 0.65% and 1.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 0.96% at the moment leaves the stock -1.14% off its SMA200. WGO registered 20.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.47.

The stock witnessed a 0.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.96%, and is 1.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.76% over the week and 3.11% over the month.

Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) has around 7445 employees, a market worth around $1.76B and $4.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.18 and Fwd P/E is 7.56. Profit margin for the company is 7.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.02% and -17.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.30%).

Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Winnebago Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 43.10% this year.

Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 30.50M, and float is at 28.91M with Short Float at 20.27%.

Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by West Christopher David,the company’sSVP-OPERATIONS. SEC filings show that West Christopher David sold 7,210 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $56.61 per share for a total of $0.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25383.0 shares.

Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) that is trading 31.27% up over the past 12 months and THOR Industries Inc. (THO) that is 9.97% higher over the same period. Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK) is 20.67% up on the 1-year trading charts.