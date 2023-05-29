Woodward Inc. (WWD) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD) is 11.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $79.26 and a high of $116.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WWD stock was last observed hovering at around $106.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.54% off its average median price target of $110.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.27% off the consensus price target high of $137.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -29.95% lower than the price target low of $83.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $107.86, the stock is 0.02% and 8.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 1.45% at the moment leaves the stock 11.27% off its SMA200. WWD registered 10.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 9.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.38.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 15.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.52%, and is -1.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.73% over the week and 2.40% over the month.

Woodward Inc. (WWD) has around 8300 employees, a market worth around $6.38B and $2.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 41.74 and Fwd P/E is 25.04. Profit margin for the company is 6.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.08% and -7.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.10%).

Woodward Inc. (WWD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Woodward Inc. (WWD) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Woodward Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.70% this year.

Woodward Inc. (WWD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.81M, and float is at 59.17M with Short Float at 1.71%.

Woodward Inc. (WWD) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Woodward Inc. (WWD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sega Ronald M,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Sega Ronald M sold 1,395 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $111.20 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13689.0 shares.

Woodward Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 10 that SENGSTACK GREGG C (Director) sold a total of 2,045 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 10 and was made at $109.56 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17450.0 shares of the WWD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 08, BHALLA RAJEEV (Director) acquired 461 shares at an average price of $108.23 for $49894.0. The insider now directly holds 1,380 shares of Woodward Inc. (WWD).

Woodward Inc. (WWD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Honeywell International Inc. (HON) that is trading 1.74% up over the past 12 months and Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) that is -0.32% lower over the same period. The Boeing Company (BA) is 66.83% up on the 1-year trading charts.