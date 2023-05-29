Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) on Track to Reach $11.50 in a Year

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB) is 78.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.70 and a high of $20.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The YMAB stock was last observed hovering at around $9.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.3% off its average median price target of $11.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.57% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -24.29% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.70, the stock is 2.75% and 37.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing -3.33% at the moment leaves the stock 10.49% off its SMA200. YMAB registered -18.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 102.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.45.

The stock witnessed a 53.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 132.62%, and is -10.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.18% over the week and 10.18% over the month.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) has around 147 employees, a market worth around $393.07M and $75.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -98.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 222.22% and -57.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-86.80%).

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -70.80% this year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 43.67M, and float is at 38.06M with Short Float at 4.74%.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Wedell-Wedellsborg Johan,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Wedell-Wedellsborg Johan bought 101,740 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 at a price of $9.65 per share for a total of $0.98 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4.28 million shares.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 that WG Biotech ApS (Director) bought a total of 101,740 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 and was made at $9.65 per share for $0.98 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.28 million shares of the YMAB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, Rajah Vignesh (SVP & CMO) acquired 1,195 shares at an average price of $4.92 for $5884.0. The insider now directly holds 4,266 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB).

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Novan Inc. (NOVN) that is trading -55.77% down over the past 12 months and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) that is -17.37% lower over the same period. Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) is 18.58% up on the 1-year trading charts.