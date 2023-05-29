Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:ZBRA Stock Is Going Next

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA) is 3.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $224.87 and a high of $365.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ZBRA stock was last observed hovering at around $259.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.03% off its average median price target of $335.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.43% off the consensus price target high of $410.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -5.47% lower than the price target low of $251.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $264.72, the stock is -2.33% and -7.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 1.94% at the moment leaves the stock -7.16% off its SMA200. ZBRA registered -17.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.23.

The stock witnessed a -6.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.64%, and is -5.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.74% over the week and 3.20% over the month.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) has around 10500 employees, a market worth around $13.36B and $5.75B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.69 and Fwd P/E is 14.56. Profit margin for the company is 7.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.72% and -27.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.40%).

Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zebra Technologies Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.30% this year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.42M, and float is at 51.34M with Short Float at 2.00%.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cho Michael,the company’sChief Strategy Officer. SEC filings show that Cho Michael sold 1,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $292.38 per share for a total of $0.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3168.0 shares.

Zebra Technologies Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 04 that Williams Stephen Edgar (Chief Global Ops & Services) sold a total of 2,331 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 04 and was made at $328.50 per share for $0.77 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1976.0 shares of the ZBRA stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Honeywell International Inc. (HON) that is trading 1.74% up over the past 12 months and Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) that is 36.08% higher over the same period. Amphenol Corporation (APH) is 11.43% up on the 1-year trading charts.