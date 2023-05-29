Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) is -32.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.56 and a high of $17.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZYXI stock was last observed hovering at around $9.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.43% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 47.78% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.40, the stock is -9.08% and -14.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 0.21% at the moment leaves the stock -19.38% off its SMA200. ZYXI registered 32.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.53.

The stock witnessed a -16.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.73%, and is -2.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.24% over the week and 7.21% over the month.

Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) has around 900 employees, a market worth around $343.76M and $169.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.84 and Fwd P/E is 13.68. Profit margin for the company is 10.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.29% and -45.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.00%).

Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zynex Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.10% this year.

Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 36.69M, and float is at 20.80M with Short Float at 22.90%.

Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lucsok Anna,the company’sChief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Lucsok Anna sold 1,103 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 13 at a price of $13.98 per share for a total of $15420.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13973.0 shares.

Zynex Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 31 that MOORHEAD DANIEL J (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 38,126 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 31 and was made at $10.68 per share for $0.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18405.0 shares of the ZYXI stock.

Zynex Inc. (ZYXI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include FONAR Corporation (FONR) that is 8.71% higher over the past 12 months. Medtronic plc (MDT) is -22.82% down on the 1-year trading charts.