Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is 7.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $133.48 and a high of $198.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ADI stock was last observed hovering at around $172.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.14%.

Currently trading at $176.53, the stock is -3.61% and -5.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.79 million and changing 2.40% at the moment leaves the stock 4.56% off its SMA200. ADI registered 8.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.94.

The stock witnessed a -0.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.63%, and is -7.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.73% over the week and 2.40% over the month.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) has around 24450 employees, a market worth around $87.20B and $12.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.01 and Fwd P/E is 17.30. Profit margin for the company is 28.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.25% and -10.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

Analog Devices Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.60% this year.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 504.71M, and float is at 499.13M with Short Float at 1.17%.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Insider Activity

A total of 103 insider transactions have happened at Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 62 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mahendra-Rajah Prashanth,the company’sEVP, Finance & CFO. SEC filings show that Mahendra-Rajah Prashanth sold 8,751 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 21 at a price of $189.00 per share for a total of $1.65 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23871.0 shares.

Analog Devices Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 20 that Mahendra-Rajah Prashanth (EVP, Finance & CFO) sold a total of 26,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 20 and was made at $187.01 per share for $4.91 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23871.0 shares of the ADI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14, CHAMPY JAMES (Director) disposed off 1,495 shares at an average price of $185.44 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 6,371 shares of Analog Devices Inc. (ADI).

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) that is trading 52.88% up over the past 12 months and Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) that is 3.69% higher over the same period. KLA Corporation (KLAC) is 36.45% up on the 1-year trading charts.