Analysts suggest Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR) could spike 90.86% in a year

Appreciate Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SFR) is -72.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.20 and a high of $13.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SFR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.86% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 90.86% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.32, the stock is -24.73% and -47.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 56.62 million and changing 59.38% at the moment leaves the stock -93.26% off its SMA200. SFR registered -96.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -96.88%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $47.08.

The stock witnessed a -64.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -79.07%, and is 20.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 35.49% over the week and 24.79% over the month.

Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR) has around 1 employees, a market worth around $11.21M and $29.01M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 59.70% and -97.61% from its 52-week high.

Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Appreciate Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 358.30% this year.

Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 28.75M, and float is at 13.87M with Short Float at 2.75%.

Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.