Analysts suggest NIO Inc. (NIO) could spike 95.6% in a year

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) is -21.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.33 and a high of $24.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NIO stock was last observed hovering at around $7.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $85.33 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.6% off the consensus price target high of $174.96 offered by 34 analysts, but current levels are 86.05% higher than the price target low of $55.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.70, the stock is -4.36% and -10.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 42.91 million and changing 2.12% at the moment leaves the stock -35.66% off its SMA200. NIO registered -47.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.93.

The stock witnessed a -3.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.47%, and is -4.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.08% over the week and 4.72% over the month.

NIO Inc. (NIO) has around 26763 employees, a market worth around $12.73B and $6.96B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -29.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.05% and -68.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-38.80%).

NIO Inc. (NIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NIO Inc. (NIO) is a “Overweight”. 34 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 21 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NIO Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.30% this year.

NIO Inc. (NIO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.64B, and float is at 1.54B with Short Float at 7.02%.