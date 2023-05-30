Annexon Inc. (ANNX) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ: ANNX) is -44.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.07 and a high of $7.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ANNX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.75%.

Currently trading at $2.85, the stock is -46.99% and -41.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.45 million and changing 35.71% at the moment leaves the stock -48.19% off its SMA200. ANNX registered -7.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.86%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.60.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -47.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.22%, and is -51.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.76% over the week and 11.12% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 37.68% and -62.75% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to grow by 23.70% this year.

Annexon Inc. (ANNX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 73.86M, and float is at 46.49M with Short Float at 4.39%.

Annexon Inc. (ANNX) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Annexon Inc. (ANNX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Love Douglas,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that Love Douglas sold 6,571 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 15 at a price of $5.87 per share for a total of $38564.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Annexon Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 14 that Lew Jennifer (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 166 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 14 and was made at $6.30 per share for $1046.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29542.0 shares of the ANNX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 14, Overdorf Michael (EVP & Chief Business Officer) disposed off 144 shares at an average price of $6.30 for $907.0. The insider now directly holds 27,805 shares of Annexon Inc. (ANNX).

Annexon Inc. (ANNX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -14.07% down over the past 12 months. Rogers Corporation (ROG) is -38.28% down on the 1-year trading charts.