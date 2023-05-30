Are we looking at the next big move in Infosys Limited (INFY)?

Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) is -11.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.71 and a high of $20.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INFY stock was last observed hovering at around $15.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.03% off the consensus price target high of $23.01 offered by 53 analysts, but current levels are -13.36% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.87, the stock is 3.43% and -0.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.33 million and changing 1.34% at the moment leaves the stock -11.25% off its SMA200. INFY registered -12.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.92.

The stock witnessed a 3.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.61%, and is 4.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.20% over the week and 1.14% over the month.

Infosys Limited (INFY) has around 346845 employees, a market worth around $65.28B and $17.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.80 and Fwd P/E is 19.35. Profit margin for the company is 15.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.87% and -22.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.80%).

Infosys Limited (INFY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Infosys Limited (INFY) is a “Overweight”. 53 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 8 think it is a “Overweight”. 20 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Infosys Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.10% this year.

Infosys Limited (INFY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.19B, and float is at 3.56B with Short Float at 1.55%.

Infosys Limited (INFY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Accenture plc (ACN) that is trading 8.57% up over the past 12 months and Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is 49.05% higher over the same period. HP Inc. (HPQ) is -12.00% down on the 1-year trading charts.