Are we looking at the next big move in Nokia Oyj (NOK)?

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) is -13.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.93 and a high of $5.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NOK stock was last observed hovering at around $3.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $6.02 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.04% off the consensus price target high of $8.56 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are 12.8% higher than the price target low of $4.61 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.02, the stock is -0.79% and -8.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.73 million and changing 1.52% at the moment leaves the stock -13.18% off its SMA200. NOK registered -18.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.58.

The stock witnessed a -3.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.92%, and is -0.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.51% over the week and 1.45% over the month.

Nokia Oyj (NOK) has around 86896 employees, a market worth around $22.59B and $27.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.91 and Fwd P/E is 8.37. Profit margin for the company is 17.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.29% and -23.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.20%).

Nokia Oyj (NOK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nokia Oyj (NOK) is a “Overweight”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 20 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nokia Oyj is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 158.10% this year.

Nokia Oyj (NOK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 5.57B, and float is at 5.57B with Short Float at 0.30%.

Nokia Oyj (NOK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BlackBerry Limited (BB) that is trading -11.51% down over the past 12 months and Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is 24.84% higher over the same period. Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) is 33.33% up on the 1-year trading charts.