Are we looking at the next big move in Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS)?

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) is -42.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.05 and a high of $2.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PBTS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.14% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 99.14% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.06, the stock is -8.61% and -26.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.82 million and changing 1.05% at the moment leaves the stock -83.03% off its SMA200. PBTS registered -82.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.01.

The stock witnessed a 7.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.33%, and is -2.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.40% over the week and 20.77% over the month.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) has around 177 employees, a market worth around $54.26M and $10.48M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 25.54% and -97.38% from its 52-week high.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 935.44M, and float is at 833.86M with Short Float at 0.72%.