Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) up 40.38% since start of the year

Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE: ANET) is 40.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $89.11 and a high of $171.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ANET stock was last observed hovering at around $156.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 14.15% off its average median price target of $172.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.02% off the consensus price target high of $213.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -26.19% lower than the price target low of $135.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $170.35, the stock is 20.16% and 10.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.7 million and changing 9.06% at the moment leaves the stock 28.68% off its SMA200. ANET registered 68.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.55.

The stock witnessed a 8.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.44%, and is 18.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.13% over the week and 3.29% over the month.

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) has around 3612 employees, a market worth around $48.15B and $4.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.44 and Fwd P/E is 25.41. Profit margin for the company is 31.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 91.16% and -0.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.60%).

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arista Networks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 62.30% this year.

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 306.99M, and float is at 234.12M with Short Float at 1.91%.

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) Insider Activity

A total of 252 insider transactions have happened at Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 138 and purchases happening 114 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McCool John F,the company’sChief Platform Officer. SEC filings show that McCool John F sold 2,824 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 at a price of $142.07 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72.0 shares.

Arista Networks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 10 that Duda Kenneth (CTO and SVP Software Eng.) sold a total of 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 10 and was made at $140.63 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the ANET stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 04, Battles Kelly Bodnar (Director) disposed off 400 shares at an average price of $134.74 for $53897.0. The insider now directly holds 2,144 shares of Arista Networks Inc. (ANET).

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lantronix Inc. (LTRX) that is trading -8.92% down over the past 12 months and Silicom Ltd. (SILC) that is 0.08% higher over the same period. HP Inc. (HPQ) is -12.00% down on the 1-year trading charts.